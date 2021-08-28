Cancel
Hardin County, TX

Lumberton ISD, Hardin County health officials providing drive-through COVID-19 testing

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUMBERTON, Texas — Southeast Texas school and health officials are collaborating to provide a weekend-long, drive-through COVID-19 testing site. Lumberton Independent School District and Hardin County health officials are teaming to up to provide the testing site for the community on Sunday, August 29 and Monday, August 30 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., outside the Lumberton Intermediate School.

