The New York Yankees have been playing great ball since the All-Star Break. Since July 17, they have gone 25 and 8 during the period. The Yankees had won their last seven series culminating with a sweep of the Boston Red Sox when they overtook them for a playoff berth. However, last night the Yankees won their eighth game in a row, and the Tampa Bay Rays lost to the White Sox, moving the Yankees just four games short of a tie in the AL East.