Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens Already Stocking Draft Picks for 2022

By Todd Karpovich
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens general manager Eric DeCosta always has an eye on the future. He walks a delicate balance of keeping his team competitive in the short term while laying the foundation for long-term success. DeCosta made a couple of moves in the past couple of days that positioned the Ravens to...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Person
Shaun Wade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Draft Picks#Dolphins#American Football#The New England Patriots#Mancz#First Round#Cardinals#Selectin#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Possible trade destinations for Drew Lock

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Well, Broncos Country, we have our answer. Teddy Bridgewater is the starter of the 2021 Denver Broncos. What does that mean for Drew Lock?. I am incredibly disappointed in the decision to name Teddy Bridgewater the starter of the Denver...
NFLESPN

Projected NFL draft order for 2022: Who has the No. 1 pick?

The Houston Texans are the team that's most likely to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft when it begins on Thursday, April 28, according to the preseason 1-32 draft order projections from the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI). Could the Texans target a quarterback next April? ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay lists five signal-callers among the top 20 prospects in his first 2022 draft rankings, but in his first mock draft, he has Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux going to Houston.
NFLFOX Sports

Should the Dolphins move on from Tua Tagovailoa? Colin Cowherd weighs in

The rumor mill continues to turn, and this time, it's pointing to the Magic City. Speculation swirled Monday regarding the Miami Dolphins' potential interest in Deshaun Watson, who, after months of speculation about his future in Houston, was kept on the Texans' 53-man roster as the league's Tuesday cut deadline passed.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Raiders Place LB Nick Morrow, RB Jalen Richard On IR

The Raiders are placing four players on IR. Running back Jalen Richard, linebacker Nick Morrow, and defensive backs Keisean Nixon and Javin White will be shelved for at least the first three weeks of the season, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (via Twitter). To take the open roster spots, the team has signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and re-signed both tight end Derek Carrier and safety Dallin Leavitt. (via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez on Twitter).
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Tennessee Titans Release Matt Barkley, Sign to Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans released former USC quarterback Matt Barkley on Wednesday. Barkley signed with the Titans in August, and completed 24-of-39 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, during the preseason. The California native was competing against QB Logan Woodside for the backup role to starter Ryan Tannehill, but ultimately lost the fight.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL rumors: Broncos passed on Justin Fields because he has epilepsy

The Denver Broncos reportedly didn’t feel comfortable selecting Justin Fields in part because he has epilepsy. Fields was eventually drafted by Chicago. Fields is slated as the Bears quarterback of the future, tossing dimes in preseason games while the Broncos struggle to choose between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. Neither...

Comments / 0

Community Policy