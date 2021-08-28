Cancel
Dolphins reportedly “balk” at high price for Deshaun Watson

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s all coming down to whether someone blinks. The Dolphins are reportedly the frontrunner to land quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Texans. And Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins “remain intrigued by the possibility” of trading for Watson. However, Jackson says the Dolphins aren’t willing to give the Texans what they want — reportedly, three first-round picks and two second-round picks.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

