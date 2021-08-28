Cancel
Minnesota State

85 mph winds, tornadoes, hail possible with severe storms in southern MN

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
Pixabay

Another severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for south-central Minnesota ahead of a damaging line of severe storms that, as of 6 p.m. were impacting southwestern Minnesota.

"Very strong storms in southwest Minnesota are have produced wind damage. Please be ready to calmly take shelter inside the lowest floor of a sturdy structure if warnings are issued for your location," says the National Weather Service.

The Storm Prediction Center says the "well-organized" line is moving east-northeast and will pose a severe risk of potentially "widespread/intense damaging winds" and isolated large hail or a brief tornado.

