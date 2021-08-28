Get to Know: Laura Flores Cailloux

Buy Now

Laura Flores Cailloux

Age: 58

Residence: Mount Vernon

Birthplace: Sacramento, Calif.

Occupation: Skagit Valley College department chair for sociology, ethnic studies and community leadership

Job description: “I teach and I’m responsible for Leadership Skagit, Leadership Whidbey and our Latino Leadership programs.”

Education: Doctorate in higher education from the University of Washington.

First job: “Chicken catching — it was a dirty, labor-intensive job.”

Family: “I have a daughter Stella and she just graduated from UW last December in COVID times. And I have a puppy.”

What do you like about living in Skagit County? “I’ve been pretty blown away by just the sense of community here, the community engagement.”

What is your favorite fall tradition? “Going back to school. Buying books and pens and getting ready.”

What are your hobbies? “Biking and walking local trails.”

Biggest pet peeve: “Not picking up after yourself on the trails.”

Something that brightens my day: “Having time to connect with friends and colleagues and students.”

Best childhood memory: “One of my favorite times was living in Sitka, Alaska, when we could roam the island we were living on pretty freely and it never got dark in the summer.”

Person I admire most: “My parents. They worked their way out of poverty and really defied all of the expectations of them.”

The world would be a better place if: “We cared more about the greater good and future generations.”

If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “There are so many places in the world I haven’t been, but I think I would like to go to Mexico.”

What’s your favorite book? “One novel that I go back to a lot for fun is ‘The Shipping News’ by Annie Proulx. On a serious note, I love everything Brené Brown has done.”

What was the biggest change for you during the COVID-19 pandemic? “I’ve been teaching virtually for over a year, so tons of time on Zoom and using virtual platforms.”

What has the pandemic had you missing most? “Connection, just the ability to be in physical space with people.”

What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “Slowing down and really evaluating the things that kept us busy before. What do we really want to be spending our time doing?”