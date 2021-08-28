Josh Allen looks sharp as the Bills approach the NFL 2021 regular season opener

With the offseason saga between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers likely being at the forefront of your mind when the veteran quarterback comes up in conversation, don't forget that he's also entering the 2021 regular season as the defending league MVP. Rodgers took the league by storm last season and marched to the third MVP award of his career (first since 2014). As you'd expect, Rodgers is projected to once again be in the thick of the race this year, but he's going to have some stiff competition as he tries to become the first player since Peyton Manning (2008, 2009) to repeat as MVP.