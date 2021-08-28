Cancel
Josh Allen looks sharp as the Bills approach the NFL 2021 regular season opener

By Jourdon LaBarber
the buffalo bills
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmanuel Sanders watched with bewildered amusement as Josh Allen fired bullet after bullet to open the Buffalo Bills' preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers. Allen kicked off the opening drive with a modest one-yard completion to running back Devin Singletary. Next came a pass to Cole Beasley for six yards. Bing. A strike to Gabriel Davis along the right side for a first down. Bing. Another six-yard completion, this time to tight end Dawson Knox.

NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The rest of the NFL has a Josh Allen problem

Yes, we know it’s the preseason. Yes, we know the Packers sat just about every starter on defense. But Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a DAY against Green Bay in his preseason finale, and there are two throws in particular which indicate just how far Allen has come, and the kinds of problems he presents for the rest of the NFL.
NFLthe buffalo bills

Josh Allen and Micah Hyde: "This Place is Special"

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen and Safety Micah Hyde address the media following the Bills 19-0 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers. Topics include: playing with live game reps and how valuable they are, what the offense showed through the first half, how it felt for Hyde to get an interception against his former team, how the defense operated with the noise of the fans, how the success of the offense helps take pressure off the defense, Allen's relationship with Wide Receiver Gabriel Davis, and what Hyde has seen from the Defensive Line through the preseason.
NFLCBS Sports

NFL preseason Week 3 winners, losers: Josh Allen looks to be in MVP form, Ravens backfield loses J.K. Dobbins

The NFL put a bow on the 2021 preseason this weekend and now all roads lead to the regular season. In the final slate of exhibitions games, it was curious to see how a number of teams handled their contests. Some clubs elected to use it as a traditional Week 3 of the preseason and gave the Week 1 starters some extended playing time similar to when there were four games each summer. Meanwhile, other teams opted to rest their top-tier players, treating it more as Week 4 of the preseason like we've seen in years past.
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL MVP odds, picks: Why Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen are best bets, plus more award picks from CBS staff

With the offseason saga between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers likely being at the forefront of your mind when the veteran quarterback comes up in conversation, don't forget that he's also entering the 2021 regular season as the defending league MVP. Rodgers took the league by storm last season and marched to the third MVP award of his career (first since 2014). As you'd expect, Rodgers is projected to once again be in the thick of the race this year, but he's going to have some stiff competition as he tries to become the first player since Peyton Manning (2008, 2009) to repeat as MVP.
NFLNational football post

Bills QB Josh Allen to start preseason finale

Josh Allen will see his first preseason action of the summer when he starts for the Bills in their final tune-up Saturday against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Sean McDermott said Allen would start at quarterback after not playing in the first two games of the exhibition season. Allen,...
NFLchatsports.com

NFL player prop of the day: Bills QB Josh Allen out to maintain his new level

In a year, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has changed the perception of him as a player. Some liked Allen's potential to improve last season, but he smashed pretty much everyone's expectations. Allen was likely the NFL's most improved player, and by the end of the season he was an MVP candidate.
NFLinformnny.com

Josh Allen to start when Bills take on Packers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills fans are gonna see Josh Allen on the field this Saturday at Highmark Stadium. During a Thursday morning conference, Head Coach Sean McDermott said the quarterback will start the game. It’s not clear how long McDermott plans to keep him in play, whether this means part of the game, or the whole thing.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, starters to play against Green Bay Packers

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands off the ball during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports. Sean McDermott confirmed that starters, including Josh Allen, will play Saturday when the Buffalo Bills face...
NFLchatsports.com

BBR: Updates on Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins, and more Buffalo Bills news

The Buffalo Bills are set for the second game of the preseason, as the club travels to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. In preparation for the game, I take a closer look at the status of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins and other Bills I will be keeping an eye on during Saturday afternoon’s game. You can listen to the episode below, and share your thoughts on the players you will be monitoring in the comments section.
NFLWHEC TV-10

Josh Allen starting Saturday's pre-season game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday quarterback Josh Allen will start Saturday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Allen did not play in either of the team's first two preseason outings. His appearance is expected to be a brief one, although McDermott said that...
NFLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Will Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Be Named Best Player In The NFL?

It won't be long now until the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off. The first regular season game will be played on Thursday, September 9th between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Buffalo Bills' season opener will be played on Sunday, September 12th at Highmark Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

