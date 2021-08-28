Cancel
Ravens receive late-round pick from Dolphins for OL Greg Mancz

By Shawn Utley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens trade OL Greg Mancz to Dolphins for a late-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The NFL season is around the corner and teams are trimming down their rosters as players are either cut or traded for compensation. The Baltimore Ravens made a move Saturday to get something in return for a versatile offensive lineman.

