J.K. Dobbins was expected to be one of the breakout running backs in the NFL this year, after how strong he came on late last season for the Baltimore Ravens. Dobbins’ role increased as the year went along during his rookie season. In his last regular season game, a 38-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he broke out for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He’s run for 85 yards and add 45 through the air in two playoff games.