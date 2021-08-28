Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins Continue ‘Offensive Line Tryout’, Trade for Greg Mancz

By Kayla Morton
fullpresscoverage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline, the Miami Dolphins have traded a TBA late round pick for Baltimore Ravens’ offensive lineman Greg Mancz. Dolphins Need a Stronger OL, Go After Veteran Mancz. The move comes as the Dolphins push to finalize its starting offensive line and provide solid backups. Miami...

fullpresscoverage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Fpc Dolphins#Starting Center#Lineman#Ol#The Carolina Panthers#Full Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLFOX Sports

Should the Dolphins move on from Tua Tagovailoa? Colin Cowherd weighs in

The rumor mill continues to turn, and this time, it's pointing to the Magic City. Speculation swirled Monday regarding the Miami Dolphins' potential interest in Deshaun Watson, who, after months of speculation about his future in Houston, was kept on the Texans' 53-man roster as the league's Tuesday cut deadline passed.
NFLBleacher Report

Miami Dolphins Need to Fully Commit to Tua Tagovailoa as Franchise QB

The Miami Dolphins' flirtation with other quarterbacks needs to stop. The organization invested the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft on Tua Tagovailoa. The second-year signal-caller is the guy in Miami, and the team finally appears to be coming around to this realization. "Tua is our quarterback," head coach...
NFLchatsports.com

This was the key to Dolphins’ offensive execution in preseason win over Falcons

DEMUXER_ERROR_NO_SUPPORTED_STREAMS: FFmpegDemuxer: no supported streams. If you ask the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback and running back, one of the biggest reasons why the offense functioned so well on its first several drives to open Saturday night’s 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons was the pace and efficiency with which the offense operated.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Offense More Efficient in 2nd Preseason Game

One of the things I look for in the preseason is improvement from the first to the second. The Miami Dolphins showed a lot of improvement from the first game to the second game last weekend. Due to their only being 3 preseason games compared to 4 in previous years, the Dolphins seemed to treat this as their dress rehearsal in which they played their starter, especially on offense for a half. The Dolphins this week were much more efficient on offense against the Atlanta Falcons as compared to their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Miami Dolphins offensive line takes a step forward vs Atlanta

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night in preseason game two and the offensive line took a step in the right direction. week 2 of the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons. It wasn’t perfect for Miami’s offensive line in the preseason home opener against Atlanta, but we...
NFLchatsports.com

Dolphins training camp 2021: Why was Greg Little available from Panthers?

The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers completed a trade ahead of last week’s roster-cut deadline that sent a seventh-round draft pick from Miami to the Panthers for offensive tackle Greg Little. A 20219 second-round pick, Little has the potential to challenge for a starting role on Miami’s offensive line, or serve as the team’s swing tackle, providing depth on both sides of the line.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dolphins are frontrunners in Deshaun Watson trade talks

There appears to be actual momentum in trade talks involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Miami Dolphins have emerged as frontrunners in talks for Watson. The Texans are still asking for three first-round picks and two second-round selections, while other teams are still seeking pick protections due to Watson’s legal issues.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins co-OC George Godsey weighs in on offensive line development

The Miami Dolphins’ attempted overhaul of the offensive line is entering into Year 2 with a number of key contributors — and the results throughout the course of training camp have been something of a mixed bag. But with so many young pieces, that can be an expected growing pain for one of Miami’s most scrutinized units on the roster. It’s been a long time since Miami had their line “right” and there’s no guarantee things will fully come together this year, either.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Analysis: Players Stand Out in Offense, Defense, ST for Dolphins in Week Two

The Miami Dolphins’ second preseason game is in the books officially and statistically, it was a good game that brought a lot of hope to many Dolphins fans. Due to the combined effort on all three phases, offense, defense and special teams, it was an all around progressive effort. The...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Miami Dolphins make trade for Baltimore Ravens lineman

The Miami Dolphins acquired former Houston Texans center Greg Mancz in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. To complete the move, the Dolphins also placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. Because the move was made before the start of the regular season, Biegel is not eligible to return this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy