Shortly after Gregory Polanco went 1-for-3 in Sunday’s road loss against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Pittsburgh Pirates wasted no time in putting him on outright waivers. Despite the quick swing of events on Sunday, Polanco had not yet been claimed by first pitch on Monday, so he remained in the team’s starting lineup for a home contest with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Polanco went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the Pirates’ 6-5 victory.