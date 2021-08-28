Cancel
NFL

Will Fuller or Brandin Cooks: Which fantasy football WR should you take a flier on?

By Eric Moody
profootballnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandin Cooks and Will Fuller are both being selected outside W3 territory, going off the board as the WR39 and WR40, respectively, according to Fleaflicker’s ADP. In this showdown, let’s discuss the case for both WRs in fantasy football. The case for Brandin Cooks over Will Fuller. Many question Cooks’...

NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Here's what Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa thinks of Dan Marino's recent observation

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins legend Dan Marino is a club executive and a regular observer at practice. And so it was no surprise when Marino complimented the outstanding growth Tagovailoa has shown in training camp this summer. "Tua has a better understanding of where he wants to go with the...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged for Deshaun Watson

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged to trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. And it’s not the Eagles. On Saturday afternoon, Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that the Dolphins are now the frontrunner, while the Texans are asking for a ton. In addition, Robinson reports that the Eagles were...
NFLFOX Sports

Should the Dolphins move on from Tua Tagovailoa? Colin Cowherd weighs in

The rumor mill continues to turn, and this time, it's pointing to the Magic City. Speculation swirled Monday regarding the Miami Dolphins' potential interest in Deshaun Watson, who, after months of speculation about his future in Houston, was kept on the Texans' 53-man roster as the league's Tuesday cut deadline passed.
NFLFOX Sports

Gardner Minshew: The NFL quarterback everyone wants to be friends with

"I’m fired up to be here." That was the quote from Gardner Minshew in his first media appearance as a Philadelphia Eagle at the start of this week, giving the same answer as basically every player who ever joined a new team in any sport, ever. That’s where the routine...
NFLaudacy.com

Top 32 NFL quarterbacks for 2021 season, ranked

Welcome to Audacy Sports' countdown of the top 32 quarterbacks for the 2021 season. Before we get to our countdown, here are a few notes of what went into creating this list:. - There was a heavy focus on how these quarterbacks performed in the last two seasons, and trying to form a projection of what that will mean for 2021. How Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, for example, may have played in 2009 isn't especially relevant here.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Will Fuller’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

After a five-year stint with the Houston Texans, former first-round pick Will Fuller packed up his bags and landed with the Miami Dolphins during the offseason. Seemingly always caught in the “what if” zone, can Fuller silence the fantasy football doubters and prove to be a steal at his ADP, or does his fantasy outlook suggest history will repeat itself?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith: Which Alabama rookie WR should you draft in 2021?

Two of the most anticipated rookies of the 2021 NFL Draft class coincidentally came from the same college, adding another layer of debate on which player fantasy football managers should draft between Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith. With both projecting to be heavily involved in their offenses from Day 1, who should fantasy football managers draft at WR — Waddle or Smith?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

IDP Rankings 2021: Top defensive fantasy football players to start

IDP leagues have become more popular among fantasy football enthusiasts. The addition of individual defensive players has taken the place of team defenses in some leagues. These 2021 IDP rankings include defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs. A player’s defensive scheme and landing spot reign supreme in IDP leagues. 2021...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Five NFL players who could be traded ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline

Get ready for the busiest week on the NFL calendar. Over 600 players will be a victim of NFL cuts by Tuesday [August 31] as teams pare down their rosters ahead of the 53-man deadline. Before that happens, these clubs will try to get some kind of value for guys that, while talented, teams simply don’t have room to keep. So NFL trades will happen in the next 48 hours — with some pretty significant names believed to be available.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Dolphins vs. Bengals: How to watch, start time, odds, live streams, TV channel

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals game will be the lone national CBS broadcast of the 2021 NFL preseason. This will be the second consecutive week on national television for the Bengals, as last week’s matchup was a featured NFL Network game. It will also be the Dolphins’ second time on a national stage. Let’s look at the start time, TV channel, how you can live stream the game, and the current NFL odds for the Dolphins vs. Bengals game.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

What’s really going on with Deshaun Watson and the Miami Dolphins?

Tuesday was Operation: Support Tua in Miami Dolphins HQ. From the simultaneous leaks to beat reporters knocking down Pro Football Talk’s report that owner Stephen Ross was pushing for his team to acquire Deshaun Watson, to ESPN’s peculiar account of Brian Flores’ message to his team reinforcing that Tua Tagovailoa is Miami’s quarterback, there was a lot going on. (The account was peculiar because what Flores says behind closed doors almost always remains behind closed doors.)
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Watson is better than Tua now but it might not be worth the risk long term

Rumors are swirling around Deshaun Watson being on the trade block. One of the leading candidates to make the move are the Miami Dolphins, despite the team drafting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa just one season ago. That news has resulted in a great deal of uproar from people on both sides...

