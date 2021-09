OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Rory McIlroy seems to have found a good 3-wood. And a new putter and driver. Three days after he tried to throw his 3-wood to the Jersey Turnpike in the final round of the Northern Trust, McIlroy used an old 3-wood he had in his garage to lace a shot 285 yards to 10 feet on the 16th hole and knocked in the putt for his first eagle in 516 holes in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, one of the many highlights during Thursday’s first round of the BMW Championship at soft, hot Caves Valley Golf Club.