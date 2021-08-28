Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 15:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 414 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Saguaro National Park East, Picture Rocks and Seven Falls.

alerts.weather.gov

