Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Custer County in central Nebraska * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 614 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oconto, or 13 miles south of Broken Bow, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Buckeye and Pressey State Wildlife Management Area. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 281 and 284. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH