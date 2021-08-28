Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hanson, Lake, McCook by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. Target Area: Hanson; Lake; McCook The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lake County in east central South Dakota McCook County in southeastern South Dakota East central Hanson County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 614 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spencer In McCook County, or 18 miles west of Lake Vermillion State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Salem around 625 PM CDT. Montrose around 640 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH