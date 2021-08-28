Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Precious Metals Remained Firm while Crude Oil Rebounded after Sharp Fall

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended August 24, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures plunged -30 011 contracts to 374 312 for the week. Speculative long position declined -10 078 contracts, while shorts jumped +19 933 contracts. The rebound of crude oil prices last week should probably lift net longs in the coming week. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil gained +1 441 contracts to 34 020, while that for gasoline rose +1 137 contracts to 36 884. NET SHORT of natural gas futures increased +3 512 contracts to 166 577 during the week.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Heating Oil#Precious Metals#Oil Futures#Cftc#Nymex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Fail That Trendline

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Friday but gave back the gains as we are sitting at a downtrend line. Quite frankly, the market continues to focus on whether or not the recovery continues, but at this point in time it is very unlikely that we will see clarity, at least not anytime soon, and therefore I think you need to pay close attention to the greenback as well and is the overall attitude of traders in general. This is a market that has some work to do, but if it can clear the $70 level on a daily close then I think it goes much higher. To the downside, I suspect that the $67 level offer short-term support.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Rises On Growth Optimism

Oil prices edged higher on Friday amid expectations of improving economic growth despite the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to $73.45 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were up 0.2 percent at $70.16. Oil prices are rising on optimism about a strong global...
Energy Industryactionforex.com

Oil Leaps Higher, Gold Steady Ahead Of NFP

With OPEC+ done and dusted, and the US dollar remaining soft, oil markets rallied strongly overnight. As the dust settles, though, both Brent and WTI have remained roughly in my preferred, if noisy, trading ranges for the week as traders scramble to find the most nebulous of news stories to explain intra-day price moves.
Trafficactionforex.com

WTI Oil Outlook: Stronger Than Expected Drop In Crude Inventories Inflated Oil Prices

The WTI regained traction and edged higher on Thursday after three-day drop was contained by converged 10/20DMA’s which formed bull-cross. Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after the OPEC+ group agreed to keep its policy of gradually phasing out record output reductions by adding by adding 400,000 barrels per day each month, but raised its demand forecast or 2022 that partially offset negative impact.
Trafficmarketpulse.com

Crude prices fall ahead of OPEC+

Oil markets moved sharply lower overnight despite the ravages of Hurricane Ida and a huge 4.0 million-barrel fall in US API Crude Inventories, proving once again that markets use this data very selectively if it doesn’t agree with the popular narrative. Brent crude plunged by 2.25% to USD 71.70, and WTI fell by 0.85% to USD 68.50 a barrel. The best line I read to explain the fall overnight was that US demand would fall because of the damage from the hurricane. This is, of course, complete nonsense when you think about it. A better explanation is likely to be the softer US PMI and Consumer Confidence data and traders reducing long positioning into today’s OPEC+ meeting, with a dash of month-end flows thrown in for good measure.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Intends To Rise

The commodity market remains strong in late summer. Brent is trading at $72.80 and trying to keep its positive momentum because the hurricane season factor in the Gulf of Mexico is just beginning. The first of serious hurricanes has already been designated with the fourth out of five categories. Some...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Rose On Bullish Crude and Gasoline Inventory Reports

Oil settled higher on Wednesday after the EIA reported U.S. crude inventories fell to the lowest since January, 2020, and domestic gasoline inventories fell more than expected. Oil rose for a third session after a U.S. government report showed that crude and gasoline inventories fell despite fears that the delta...
Energy IndustryEntrepreneur

Is This the Time for Crude Oil & Energy ETFs?

USO) added about 3% on Aug 24. News of zero new cases in China, U.S. FDA’s full approval of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, no new flare-up in taper talks and the moderate strength in the greenback and bargain hunting led to the oil price gains. “The U.S. Dollar has retreated from...
TrafficMiami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $3.32 to $65.64 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose $3.57 to $68.75 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 10 cents to $2.12 a gallon. September heating oil also rose 10 cents to $2.01 a gallon. September natural gas rose 10 cents to $3.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TrafficPosted by
Benzinga

Crude Oil Correcting Cheerfully

The Brent price is starting another week of August with a growth. The asset is trading at $66.65; the market is trying to compensate for previous losses. This is the major trigger right now – market players are buying the assets that plunged significantly. A secondary catalyst is a piece of news about an explosion and fire on the platform in the Gulf of Mexico – investors believe that it may cause oil supply problems.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Surges; Rebounding After Torrid Week

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices jumped sharply Monday, recovering after last week’s heavy losses as traders sought out bargains despite demand concerns fuelled by rising cases of the Covid-19 virus. By 9:30 AM ET (1330 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 4.2% at $64.77 a barrel, while Brent futures were...
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Drops After OPEC+ Reaffirms Supply Return as Demand Wavers

Brent crude was down by 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $71.44 a barrel by 06:50 GMT, after dropping 4 cents on Wednesday. U.S. oil fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.39 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and...
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Rebound Emerges as OPEC Keeps Crude Production Steady

The price of oil attempts to retrace the decline from the start of the week amid an larger-than-expected decline in US inventories, and current market conditions may keep crude prices afloat as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) remain reluctant to push production towards pre-pandemic levels. Oil Price Rebound...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bulls at Risk into NFP- XAU Breakout Levels

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels. Gold price updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. XAU/USD stalls just ahead of key resistance 1825/29 – constructive while above 1768. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices are...
Marketsetftrends.com

Silver ETFs Surge As Precious Metals React To Disheartening Jobs Report

Precious metals and gold and silver ETFs are making moves higher on Friday, reaching month-long highs following August’s disappointing U.S. employment report. Both metals have been moving off their recent lows since early last month, with silver climbing over $2.50 per ounce during that time and gold rallying more than $150 an ounce. On Friday, gold has gained 1.23% to trade at $1834 per ounce, while silver is up over 3.65%, at $24.79 an ounce.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.22%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Materials , IT and Clean Technology sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 0.22% to hit a new all time high. The biggest gainers of the session on the...
Energy Industryactionforex.com

OPEC+ Sticks With Original Plan to Add Output Despite Economic Uncertainty. US Inventory Fell Sharply

The OPEC+ will continue to increase oil output by +0.4M bpd in October. The decisions was made swiftly and came in line with the alliance’s plan to gradually bring back the output reduced (9.7M bpd) amidst the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Although the alliance has projected that the oil market would be in deficit in coming month, justifying more output, we are concerned that the move would lead to weakness in oil prices, given global economic uncertainty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy