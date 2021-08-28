Avon with Kids

After a two-year wait, one of my favorite events is upon us! My kids love Exhibit Columbus, and if we are being honest, I may love it even more than they do. What is it? Exhibit Columbus is on its third exhibition as a biennial event taking place in Columbus, Indiana, which showcases art and architectural structures. During this exhibition, temporary works of art are installed to highlight parts of the city and spark conversation in the community. This year’s theme is called “New Middles,” and it focuses on Columbus as a central geographical connection to cities with similar concerns about future topics. There are 12 truly awesome exhibits that are perfect for the whole family to explore, and the best part: It is FREE! We hit up all of the installations and are here to tell you all about our favorites: