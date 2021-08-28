Daily Driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Sounds Like a Terrible Idea
The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution was discontinued back in 2015 and has since become a cult classic. Thanks to movies like The Fast and The Furious, in addition to many video games that featured the powerful sedan, the Lancer Evo has stolen the hearts of many enthusiasts over the years. After all, it’s basically a street-worthy rally car that has a powerful engine and all-wheel drive. But does it also make for a good daily driver?www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0