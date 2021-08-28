CarolinaEast nurse shares pandemic hospital experience

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -CarolinaEast Emergency Department Nurse, Michael Ruffule said since the pandemic started every day at the hospital is different. “It’s exhausting, it’s very emotional and exhausting. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve done CPR in the past year, but it’s definitely in the hundreds. One hundred percent. I’ve seen people, 25-years-olds pass away right in front of me after doing CPR on them for an entire hour and this suit covered in sweat and then have to turn around and help someone with a broken leg and have to be sometimes a stone and that that’s the stuff you think about when you go to bed at night,” said Ruffule.