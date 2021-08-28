Minnesota colleges begin offering degree programs to prisoners

Minnesota's most comprehensive effort in decades to educate incarcerated people is getting underway this fall. Inmates at four Minnesota prisons — Stillwater, Shakopee, Lino Lakes and Faribault — are pursuing associate and bachelor's degrees through a partnership between the Department of Corrections (DOC) and some of the state's top colleges. Metropolitan State University in St. Paul is offering bachelor's degree courses at Stillwater; Minnesota State University, Mankato is bringing an associate degree program to Shakopee and Faribault, and Minneapolis Community and Technical College is enrolling Lino Lakes inmates in its associate degree program.