Minnesota State

Minnesota colleges begin offering degree programs to prisoners

By Ryan Faircloth
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota's most comprehensive effort in decades to educate incarcerated people is getting underway this fall. Inmates at four Minnesota prisons — Stillwater, Shakopee, Lino Lakes and Faribault — are pursuing associate and bachelor's degrees through a partnership between the Department of Corrections (DOC) and some of the state's top colleges. Metropolitan State University in St. Paul is offering bachelor's degree courses at Stillwater; Minnesota State University, Mankato is bringing an associate degree program to Shakopee and Faribault, and Minneapolis Community and Technical College is enrolling Lino Lakes inmates in its associate degree program.

www.startribune.com

#College Degree#Prison Education#College Education#Private Prison#U S Supreme Court#The Education Trust#Congress#Pell Grants#Doc#Ged#Penn State University
