We’ve all seen rainbows before, right? And kittens? Cute, but not exactly otherworldly. And if you’re a parent to little ones, chances are you’ve got more unicorn stuffies than you know what to do with. So what exactly is it about a Lisa Frank sticker that sends ‘80s, ‘90s, and even some early-aughts babies into a euphoric fever-dream state? Is it the insanely vibrant, unnatural colors (like pearlescent slime green), or the eyeball-stimulating iridescence? Maybe it’s the heart-tug that comes with remembering the Trapper Keepers, pencils and school supplies of your youth, all dressed up in cellophane yet again for your own kids to hoard. Whatever the magic, it’s real. And it’s back, only now you can wear that famous rainbow-tailed unicorn on your nails.