Ministers will have blood on their hands if Pen Farthing’s staff are barred from escaping the Taliban in Afghanistan and his animals die in the searing heat inside crates, supporters of the charity director have claimed.The founder of the Nowzad animal-rescue group has been at Kabul airport with his colleagues and 173 dogs and cats desperately trying to get on a flight out of the country.The team were caught in the chaotic aftermath of a suicide attack at the airport while they waited.“We’re fine but everything is chaos here,” he said. “All of a sudden we heard gunshots and our...