The 2021 US Open, a grand slam tennis tournament which features some of the greatest tennis players in the world like Novak Djokovic on the men’s side and Naomi Osaka on the women’s side, begins on Monday, August 30, 2021 (8/30/21) with the first round of the competition at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, New York City, New York.