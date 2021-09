Machamp is one of those Pokémon you always wanted on your team as a kid. Not only because it’s a four-armed bodybuilding champion, but also because you could only get one in the older games by trading. In Pokémon Go, it’s a little easier to get your hands on a Machamp so that trainers can power them up for trainer battles, or you might see one in a raid. Here are Machamp’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them.