Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet shows promise in opener

By Jacob Schyvinck
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet shined in the opener against Hawai’i, proving he’s worth keeping an eye on ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Running back Zach Charbonnet transferred to the UCLA Bruins after two seasons at Michigan, where he showed plenty as a freshman, rushing for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns. After a rough sophomore campaign, the Bruins welcomed him in via the transfer portal. Entering his junior year, Charbonnet hasn’t really been on the 2022 NFL Draft radar. After today, that likely changes.

nflmocks.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

137K+
Followers
329K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Charbonnet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Ucla Bruins#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Los Angeles, CAYardbarker

Watch: UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet goes Bo Jackson on great touchdown run

Los Angeles-area native Zach Charbonnet had a huge homecoming game in his UCLA debut on Saturday, including a powerful touchdown run. Charbonnet, who transferred to UCLA after two seasons at Michigan, rushed for 106 yards on six carries in the Bruins’ 44-10 win over Hawaii. Most impressively, three of his six carries went for touchdowns.
Hawaii StateHuron Daily Tribune

Charbonnet has 3 TDs in UCLA debut as Bruins rout Hawaii

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The mother of UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson echoed the thoughts of many Bruins fans during the first half of Saturday's game against Hawaii after Zach Charbonnet scored his third touchdown. Melva Thompson-Robinson tweeted “Thanks @UMichFootball” as Charbonnet rushed 106 yards in his UCLA debut and the...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Zach Charbonnet shines with monster performance in UCLA debut

Zach Charbonnet is making his UCLA debut, and the former Michigan Wolverine is looking mighty fine with the Bruins. In Week 0, Chip Kelly’s squad is facing off against Hawaii with Charbonnet seeing a lot of action early. He even scored UCLA’s first touchdown of 2021 with a 21-yard run after his blockers set up a beautiful running lane.
Michigan State247Sports

UCLA football: Michigan transfer RB Zach Charbonnet turning heads for Bruins, Kirk Herbstreit says

As UCLA football opens up its 2021 season Saturday as part of college football's Week Zero slate, the Bruins are hoping that their backfield will get a quick boost from a former Big Ten Conference standout that decided to make his way back to his own backyard this offseason. UCLA scored a key addition via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason when the program landed Michigan transfer running back and Southern California native Zach Charbonnet, and word on the street, via ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is that the ex-Wolverines star has already been turning heads in the time since his arrival.
College SportsPosted by
TMGSports

TMG's Newsmaker of Week: Zach Charbonnet

Its happened before and it will happen again, but UCLA's Zach Charbonnet is set on dispelling the theory that famous author Thomas Wolfe espoused 81 years ago when he wrote "You Can't Go Home Again.''. Three years ago, Charbonnet was a four-star recruit coming out of Southern California's Oak Christian...
Pasadena, CAdailybruin.com

Running back Zach Charbonnet’s homecoming, strong debut against Hawai’i

One game into Zach Charbonnet’s Bruin career, his teammates are ready to anoint the transfer running back with college football’s highest honor. “Zach Charbonnet for Heisman is what I’m saying,” said senior linebacker Bo Calvert. Playing in his first game for UCLA football after transferring from Michigan in the spring,...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."

Comments / 0

Community Policy