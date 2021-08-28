2022 NFL Draft: UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet shows promise in opener
UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet shined in the opener against Hawai’i, proving he’s worth keeping an eye on ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Running back Zach Charbonnet transferred to the UCLA Bruins after two seasons at Michigan, where he showed plenty as a freshman, rushing for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns. After a rough sophomore campaign, the Bruins welcomed him in via the transfer portal. Entering his junior year, Charbonnet hasn’t really been on the 2022 NFL Draft radar. After today, that likely changes.nflmocks.com
