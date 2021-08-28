Cancel
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 5 Review: Great Doug-Jake Sendoff

By Tom Chang
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs much as social commentary affected the current season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, guest star Craig Robinson's Doug Judy is charismatic on his own to "warrant" his own spinoff, because he's such a joy to watch especially in the latest episode "PB&J". While the bulk of the squad is sitting this one out, seeing Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and my favorite frienemy, Judy pair off for their last ride is one of the biggest things I'll miss about the NBC series. It turns out despite Doug's past cooperation with law enforcement, one past charge in another state has finally caught up with the Pontiac Bandit. Before he gets taken to prison, Jake calls in an owed favor so that he's the one to drive him there for their definitive last adventure.

