Big Sugar Announces Abyssus For PC To Be Released In 2023

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Big Sugar and developer DoubleMoose revealed this week that Abyssus will be coming out on PC in 2023. The game is being touted as a brinepunk roguelike FPS in which the team has mixed fast-paced combat with an extensive customization system tied to several forms of exotic weaponry. You can check out the latest trailer for the game as we now wait out the two-year process of seeing the game go from under development to released.

