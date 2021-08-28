Big Sugar Announces Abyssus For PC To Be Released In 2023

Syberia: The World Before is the fourth installment in one of the most popular sagas of the genre. It was announced a little over two years ago and we hadn’t heard from it for a long time. However, it turns out that it was much closer than we thought: Microids has confirmed that the title will be released on PC on December 10 of this same year. It can be purchased through Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG Galaxy. For its part, the console version (the platforms to which it will arrive have not been announced) will have to wait until sometime in 2022. Then we leave you his new trailer.