We stand at a critical moment in our planet’s fate. Humanity is facing the dual threat of unprecedented biodiversity loss and climate change, with about 1 million plant and animal species at risk of extinction, 75% of the Earth’s land surface significantly modified, 66% of oceans subject to cumulative human impacts and 68% of the planet’s wildlife lost since 1970. But there is a solution. Scientists have said that to slow the rate of these declines, the world must protect at least 30% of terrestrial and marine environments by 2030—known as “30x30.” Fortunately, New Mexico’s elected leaders are stepping up to this challenge.