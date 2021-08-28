Cancel
East Saint Louis, IL

FBI arrests pair in deadly Metro East bank robbery; victim identified

KMOV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are in custody in connection with a deadly bank robbery that happened in East St. Louis Friday afternoon. According to the FBI, there was an armed robbery at the First Bank around 4 p.m. Security guard Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois was killed. The two suspects attempted to enter a Fairmont City bank around 3 p.m., but were not allowed in due to suspicious behavior, authorities said.

www.kmov.com

