FBI arrests pair in deadly Metro East bank robbery; victim identified

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are in custody in connection with a deadly bank robbery that happened in East St. Louis Friday afternoon. According to the FBI, there was an armed robbery at the First Bank around 4 p.m. Security guard Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois was killed. The two suspects attempted to enter a Fairmont City bank around 3 p.m., but were not allowed in due to suspicious behavior, authorities said.