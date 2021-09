No races occurred on Saturday because of the lack of wind, but we returned to action on Sunday. There were 22 Flying Scot sailboats racing. The race committee boat seemed to be having a family party with David/Karen/Christine Meehan and Jeff Luther on board. The course was set as a windward/leeward twice around with a windward mark just north of Holy Cross and the starting line and leeward mark near Turkey Neck Point. The wind was also light at 5mph out of the Northeast, and on patrol was Eric Yonke and Luke Johnson. Thank you all for a perfect course!