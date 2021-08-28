Cancel
Celebrities

Michael B. Jordan pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael B. Jordan has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the first anniversary of his death. Michael, 34, shared a picture of himself and his late 'Black Panther' co-star, who passed away on August 28, 2020, after a secret battle with colon cancer. Michael captioned the image: "Not a day...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

