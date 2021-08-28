Michael B. Jordan pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

It's the start of a new month and that means a fresh of content has arrived on all of the streaming services. A number of hit films and fan-favorites have already popped back up on Netflix but the streamer has also secured one of the best features from the late Chadwick Boseman which returns to the service after a brief hiatus. The Boseman-starring movie that is now back on Netflix is none other than 2017's Marshall, the biopic featuring the Marvel star in the role of Thurgood Marshall, the first-ever Black U.S. Supreme Court justice. Boseman would co-star in the film with Kate Hudson, Josh Gad, and Sterling K. Brown. Marshall would go on to be nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.