Most would agree that Tyrese Gibson has had an incredibly successful career. The entertainment veteran originally started his career in the music industry before making the jump to film and television. In the years since, the actor has landed roles in some high-profile productions, yet his journey hasn’t been perfect. He’s earned plenty of roles in his time, but he’s also lost some, which Gibson partially attributes to his skin complexion. Now, Gibson is getting candid about his experiences as a dark-skinned man in Hollywood and losing out on opportunities to actors like Terrence Howard. He’s also crediting stars like Lupita Nyong’o and Viola Davis for helping to ring in a wave of change.