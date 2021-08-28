Cancel
Marquette County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marquette by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marquette The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Marquette County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 712 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Big Bay, or 14 miles northwest of Ishpeming, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Little Presque Isle around 735 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Halfway Village, Sugarloaf Mountain and Silver Lake Basin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Marquette, MI
Marquette County, MI
Ishpeming, MI
