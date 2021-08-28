Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cottonwood County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN NOBLES SOUTHEASTERN MURRAY AND SOUTHERN COTTONWOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Minnesota. Remember, a Tornado Warning still remains in effect for central and northern Cottonwood county until 645 pm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MN
County
Cottonwood County, MN
County
Jackson County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Cottonwood, MN
County
Murray County, MN
County
Nobles County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Tornado Watch#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy