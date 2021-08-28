Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN NOBLES SOUTHEASTERN MURRAY AND SOUTHERN COTTONWOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Minnesota. Remember, a Tornado Warning still remains in effect for central and northern Cottonwood county until 645 pm.