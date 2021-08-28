Severe Weather Statement issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR HURON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, heavy rain is still likely with these thunderstorms. This rain will cause localized minor flooding in poorly drained areas.