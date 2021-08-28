Late Day T-Showers Sunday; Heavy Rain Threat Due to Hurricane Nora — Your 9-Day Forecast

The good news for the Borderland is that Hurricane Nora, off the west coast of Mexico, will be deflected west into southern Arizona, so that (at this point) the Borderland will be spared a direct hit. However, Nora will deposit a significant amount of moisture in the region by Wednesday night. Towns such as Deming, Lordsburg, and Silver City could receive an exceptional amount of rain. In El Paso and Las Cruces, we will certainly face the possibility of heavy rainfall with some t-showers, especially on Thursday. We need to watch Nora carefully this week and be ready. Here’s your forecast…