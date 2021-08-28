Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Late Day T-Showers Sunday; Heavy Rain Threat Due to Hurricane Nora — Your 9-Day Forecast

By Robert Bettes
El Paso News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe good news for the Borderland is that Hurricane Nora, off the west coast of Mexico, will be deflected west into southern Arizona, so that (at this point) the Borderland will be spared a direct hit. However, Nora will deposit a significant amount of moisture in the region by Wednesday night. Towns such as Deming, Lordsburg, and Silver City could receive an exceptional amount of rain. In El Paso and Las Cruces, we will certainly face the possibility of heavy rainfall with some t-showers, especially on Thursday. We need to watch Nora carefully this week and be ready. Here’s your forecast…

www.ktsm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
City
El Paso, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Hurricanes#Southern Arizona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy