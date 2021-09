IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over,” was first said by Yogi Berra back in 1973, and it has been proven over and over again. Example number 8,575,412 happened on Bob Lutz Field at Tanks Memorial Stadium in Ironton on Friday night, as the Jackson Ironmen took a 3 point lead with 1.4 seconds left in the game.