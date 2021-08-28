Nana Visitor got negativity with her portrayal of Kira

Rosie O'Donnell may once have been known as the "Queen of Nice," but she's had her fair share of daytime television controversies. Famously, there was the time she and her "The View" co-host Elisabeth Hasselback had a 10-minute fight about the Iraq war back in 2007. The argument got so heated that O'Donnell left the set — and the series — one month before her scheduled departure. The New York Post called it a celebrity "battle royale," but for O'Donnell, she took it very personally.