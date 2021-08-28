Cancel
Movies

Nana Visitor got negativity with her portrayal of Kira

By Rachel Carrington
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans weren’t entirely happy with Nana Visitor’s character. By the time Star Trek: Deep Space Nine debuted in 1993, fans had grown accustomed to the women of Star Trek: The Next Generation—the intelligent and kind Dr. Beverly Crusher and the empathic and soft-spoken Counselor Deanna Troi. They weren’t quite prepared for Major Kira Nerys or how Nana Visitor chose to portray her. And that led to some negative feedback for the actress.

