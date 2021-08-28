Carthage Kiwanis Club recognizes Farm Family of the Year

CARTHAGE, IL – The Carthage Kiwanis Club recognized the Farm Family of the Year during the Agriculture Appreciation Dinner on Monday, August 23 at Lake Hill Winery. This prestigious award was given to Loren “Pete” Dowdall, a Hancock County farmer, who has provided outstanding service and leadership within the community. Dowdall, and his family, have been actively engaged in the farming community for three generations. Dowdall has been a vocal advocate for local farming and the issues that affect farmers in Hancock County.