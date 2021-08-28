Rogue One’s Donnie Yen Shares Thoughts On Returning To The Star Wars Franchise

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Marvel Studios has a number of projects in development for its Phase Four slate, and one of the most intriguing at this point is definitely Moon Knight. The Oscar Issac-led series is currently in production, yet few details are known at this point. That hasn’t stopped rumors from cropping up, though and, after Bruce Banner/Hulk star Mark Ruffalo was recently spotted in Budapest (where the show is filming), reports suggest he may be appearing alongside Isaac on the show. Now, Ruffalo himself has responded to the rumor.