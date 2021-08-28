Rogue One’s Donnie Yen Shares Thoughts On Returning To The Star Wars Franchise
Donnie Yen has had an action-packed career, between being the Ip Man and starring in a slew of martial arts films and the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 with Keanu Reeves. But one of his most memorable roles in recent years saw him landing in a galaxy far, far away in 2016's Star Wars anthology film, Rogue One. It was originally a one-off storyline depicting the sacrifice involved in the rebellion, but hey if Diego Luna's Cassian Andor is coming back, can Yen's character, Chirrut Îmwe, do the same?
