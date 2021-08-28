Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Isolated storms, warm and muggy Saturday night

Posted by 
ABC 7 Chicago
 6 days ago



Isolated storms, warm and muggy Saturday night. Lows in the 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago's news app .

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday : A few storms. High: 92, Low: 68

Monday
: Less humid. High: 84, Low: 67

Tuesday : Showers around. High: 73, Low: 64

Wednesday : Sunny, pleasant. High: 81, Low: 64

Thursday : Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 86, Low: 67

Friday : Warm, muggy. High: 87, Low: 69

Saturday Still dry. High: 83, Low: 67

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
#Chicago Weather#Chicago Area#Weather Info#Northwest Indiana#Abc7 Chicago#Abc7 Newscasts
