Chicago Weather: Isolated storms, warm and muggy Saturday night
Isolated storms, warm and muggy Saturday night. Lows in the 70s. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago's news app . Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Sunday : A few storms. High: 92, Low: 68 Monday : Less humid. High: 84, Low: 67 Tuesday : Showers around. High: 73, Low: 64 Wednesday : Sunny, pleasant. High: 81, Low: 64 Thursday : Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 86, Low: 67 Friday : Warm, muggy. High: 87, Low: 69 Saturday Still dry. High: 83, Low: 67
Comments / 0