Northwest Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to travel the country

Northwest Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was in Florida on Friday to headline an event, following appearances the previous week at the Iowa State Fair. The Rome Republican has also attended House sessions in Washington, D.C., but she did get home this month. Greene visited with the Cobb County GOP on Aug. 14 and touched base in her own 14th district at the Aug. 7 Floyd County Republican Party rally at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.