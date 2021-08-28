Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Northwest Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to travel the country

By Diane Wagner DWagner@RN-T.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was in Florida on Friday to headline an event, following appearances the previous week at the Iowa State Fair. The Rome Republican has also attended House sessions in Washington, D.C., but she did get home this month. Greene visited with the Cobb County GOP on Aug. 14 and touched base in her own 14th district at the Aug. 7 Floyd County Republican Party rally at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Rome, GA
Government
City
Arlington, GA
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Georgia#Seafood Restaurant#Lincoln Day#Gop#The Tampa Bay Times#Republicans#County#Hillsborough#The Republican Party#Frontier#United#American Express#The Warehouse#Embassy Suites#Hotel#The Springhill Suites#Charley#Steak House#Mur#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy