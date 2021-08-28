The Archaeology of Political Corruption in Nigeria
The research of Arno Boenner focuses on political corruption in Nigeria, widely regarded as a major issue. The analysis of this topic, however, often neglects to explore the role played by imperialism. Dr Boenner considers whether there is a causal connection between colonialism and political corruption, before offering an ethics based form of governance as a potential solution. By applying a self-developed criteria catalogue he identifies spaces, which in all stages of history show a lack of accountability and transparency. In these spaces, members of political and economic elites interact without being held accountable. From a global perspective, the analyses provided by the author can be considered as a strong contribution to the formation of a theory of corruption.goodmenproject.com
