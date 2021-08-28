The Archaeology of Political Corruption in Nigeria

Your novella, “Muscle,” is set in Pakistan in the nineteen-eighties. A young man named Sohel, who was sent away to be educated in the United States, is the sole heir to his parents’ expansive estate and has returned to oversee the farm he has inherited in rural Punjab. You also moved back to Pakistan as a young man and took over your family’s farm, which you described in a Personal History you published in The New Yorker in 2012. How closely did you draw on your own experiences in “Muscle”?