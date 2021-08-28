Cancel
Washington State

Thousands To Gather In Washington And Cities Nationwide For Voting Rights

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 7 days ago

On this day in 1963, hundreds of thousands of people converged in the nation's capital for the March on Washington. Activists hope to recreate some of that energy today with events in Washington, D.C.. and elsewhere across the country to push for action on voting rights. NPR political correspondent Juana Summers is out among thousands of marchers now in the nation's capital. Juana, thanks for being with us.

