Red Cross, SE Texas prepares to help Ida evacuees ahead of landfall
While weather experts expect southeast Texas to be spared by Ida’s hurricane force winds and surge, the region is preparing for evacuees traveling away from its path. The Red Cross’s Interim Communications Director for the Texas Gulf Coast Region, Jennifer Sparks, confirmed the nonprofit humanitarian organization is keeping “hawk eyes” on storm which is expected to hit the southcentral and southwestern areas of Louisiana on Sunday as a major category 3 or stronger hurricane.www.beaumontenterprise.com
