Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hallmark’s Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Which Of Her Christmas Movies Is Her Favorite

By Carlie Hoke
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you love them or love to hate them, Hallmark movies are a major guilty pleasure for a lot of people - especially when the Christmas season comes around. Full(er) House star Candace Cameron Bure knows this all too well because she has starred in a whopping nine Christmas Hallmark movies over the years. Now, she has spilled on which ones are her absolute favorites, among a number of other things.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Hallmark#House#Us Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Candace Cameron Bure Is ‘Very Sad’ She Can’t Drop Son Maksim Off at College, Gets ‘No Sympathy’ From Valeri Bure

Not a full house anymore! Candace Cameron Bure’s youngest son, Maksim, left for college on Sunday, August 22. “College bound!!!” the Fuller House alum, 45, captioned an Instagram photo with the 19-year-old. “I’m so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I’m so [sad]. Go @maksim.bure. Go!! Be great for God!!”
Celebritiespurewow.com

Candace Cameron Bure Twins with Daughter in Denim Jumpsuits on Instagram

Everywhere you look...there are celebrity moms hanging out with their twinning daughters. While we've recently seen Reese Witherspoon share selfies with her lookalike daughter, Ava, and Heidi Klum walk the red carpet with her carbon copy, Leni, it seems Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure wants to throw her hat into the ring as well.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Candace Cameron Bure's Lookalike Daughter Natasha Is Following In Her Footsteps

Over the years, Candace Cameron Bure went from being known for playing D.J. Tanner on Full House to becoming one of the main leading ladies of the Hallmark Channel. Now her daughter Natasha Bure is following in her footsteps with dreams of becoming an actress as well. Natasha, who also competed on The Voice, is well on her way to becoming part of the new generation of TV stars.
MoviesPopculture

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney Reunite in New Hallmark Movie (Exclusive)

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney are back together for their new Hallmark movie, Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, marking the dynamic team-up as the pair's first time co-starring with one another in almost five years. With chemistry that makes it seem like they never left each other's side, the two actors played prominent roles for the network in the popular series, Murder, She Baked from 2015 to 2017. But since going their separate ways, viewers were more than ready to see them reunite on screen. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Sweeney and Mathison had nothing but great things to say about their reunion and how it felt as if nothing had changed all this time later.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Surprises in store for Hallmark fans in the 17th Aurora Teagarden movie

The stars of Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Aurora Teagarden series took to Facebook Live to promote the latest film in the series, Honeymoon, Honeymurder, which will air on Sunday, August 22 at 9/8c. Candace Cameron Bure and Marilu Henner answered questions — sometimes for each other — and traded jokes...
MoviesPosted by
Real Simple

Mark Your Calendars! Hallmark Is Premiering 6 New Movies This Fall

You won't have to wait until Christmastime to see new, feel-good romance movies this year. Hallmark is premiering six brand new films as part of its Fall Harvest program. After a long, hot summer, there's nothing better than curling up with a steaming mug of apple cider and settling in for a fall Hallmark love story. Last year, Hallmark premiered five new fall-theme films, and I've been looking forward to the 2021 releases for several months. The channel just announced the details of this year's annual Fall Harvest program, and there are six movie premieres on the list.
RecipesPosted by
KLAW 101

Ree Drummond Will Make Her Acting Debut in a Christmas Movie

Ree Drummond’s first acting role won’t require her to stretch very far. The Pioneer Woman star has signed on for Candy Coated Christmas, a Food Network production set to air on Discovery Plus in November. Variety shared the news, stating that it’s not only Drummond’s first scripted role, it’s the...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's "Very Sad" She Couldn't Drop Her Youngest Child Off at College

Watch: Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment. Candace Cameron Bure's house just got a little less full. The 45-year-old Fuller House alum shared to social media on Sunday, Aug. 22 why she's bummed that her youngest child, Maksim Bure, took a flight to begin college and that she didn't join him on the journey, which is considered a rite of passage for many parents. In addition to 19-year-old Maksim, Candace and husband Valeri Bure also share Natasha, 23, and Lev, 19.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Med’s Torrey DeVitto to star in new Hallmark Christmas movie

Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto will once again be helping to spread some holiday cheer this December as the lead of a new Hallmark Channel holiday film!. As first reported by Deadline, DeVitto has been tapped as the lead of the upcoming Hallmark Movies and Mysteries holiday film The Christmas Promise. While a release date for the film has not yet been announced, it’s expected the movie will air as part of the network’s annual holiday Miracles of Christmas programming slate.
Moviesfangirlish.com

Hallmark Announces Its Cast For ‘The Christmas Promise’

OMG Christmas movie time is around the corner and if you’ve been around here awhile you know that I am trash for anything Christmas movie. I hang onto all the casting, watch them all religiously, and waiting for the next announcement. Am I fully aware that it is the same story over and over and everything is very formulaic?
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure’s Touching Goodbye to Son Maksim As He Leaves for College

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is doing her best to keep her emotion in check after dropping off her youngest son at college. All of you moms out there can probably relate to what Candace Cameron Bure is going through. Or at least one day you will. But the fact of the matter is that it can be difficult to deal with the day your child heads off to college. Cameron Bure has to be asking herself where the time has gone.
Moviesfeelingthevibe.com

‘A Little Daytime Drama’: Jen Lilley & Ryan Paevey Star in New Hallmark Film

Hallmark Channel is churning out new movies even as summer winds down. One new film premiering August 21 is A Little Daytime Drama, starring Jen Lilley and Ryan Paevey. Neither lead is a stranger to Hallmark movie fans, so having them pair up for this feature is sure to be spectacular. We’ve got details on the new movie below, including plot, cast, and a few film photos. Keep reading to learn more.
Moviessoapsindepth.com

A Sneak Peek of Ryan Paevey and Jen Lilley’s Soapy Hallmark Movie!

Hallmark Channel has a new original romantic movie premiering on Sat., August 21, at 9 p.m. that soap fans are not going to want to miss! The film, A Little Daytime Drama, not only takes place on a beloved daytime soap opera, but it stars three fan favorites from the soap world: Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS OF OUR LIVES; ex-Maxie, GENERAL HOSPITAL), Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan, GH), and Linda Dano (Felicia, ANOTHER WORLD; ex-Rae, GH/ALL MY CHILDREN)!

Comments / 0

Community Policy