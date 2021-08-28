Chadwick Boseman Movies: Here's Which Ones Are Streaming

Sadly, on August 28, 2020, Chadwick Boseman passed away from colon cancer after a four-year fight against the disease. For nearly 20 years, the 43-year-old actor had been making his mark in the world of media and entertainment, first starring in guest roles in television shows such as All My Children, ER, and Cold Case. After years of hard work, Chadwick Boseman finally earned his first lead role, 42, which was a biopic about the first Black player to break into Major League Baseball, Jackie Robinson. As the years went by, Chadwick Boseman’s name and brand continued to grow and in 2016, it was confirmed that the actor would be the lead of Marvel’s first-ever Black superhero film, Black Panther. The comic book character first made his appearance in Captain America: Civil War and was highly praised by fans and critics alike for Boseman’s portrayal of the Marvel character.
