Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sanilac The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Sanilac County in southeastern Michigan * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 709 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deckerville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Deckerville around 715 PM EDT. Forestville around 740 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Tyre, Palms, McGregor, Forester, Minden, Richmondville and New Greenleaf. Additional strong to severe thunderstorms will also move into the area over the next half hour or so bringing additional gusty wind potential. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH